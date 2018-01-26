IIO recommends charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

Independent Investigations Office of BC concludes its report of March 26, 2017 collision

The IIO has concluded its investigation of the pedestrian who was struck by an on-duty RCMP officer in March 2017. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is recommending charges following an investigation into a police vehicle crashing into a man at a crosswalk in Prince Rupert on March 26, 2017.

Ronald Sanford was on the crosswalk at Second Avenue West near Ninth Street on Saturday night when he was struck by an on-duty RCMP officer.

“I didn’t even see them coming. I don’t know if he was travelling too fast, but it sent me flying a good distance,” Sandford said to the Northern View last March.

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in struck pedestrian

He was Kitimat General Hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg, head lacerations and a black eye.

On Jan. 26, the IIO released a statement that Chief Civilian Director had completed his review and has sent a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“In approving charges, B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest,” the IIO press release stated.

The IIO will not common further as the case is with the Crown.

More to come.

VIDEO: Six pedestrians hit on crosswalks along Second Avenue West



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter