The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

According to the IIO report, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Kentwood Road, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and arrested a man for trespassing.

He was taken to the detachment and placed in a cell.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the man was found to be in medical distress.

Assistance was provided until Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to the hospital. The man died Sunday, April 24.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and has opened an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

ALSO: School District 71 issues statement regarding lockdown at Courtenay high school

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta student in hospital, another teen arrested after stabbing in school library
Next story
B.C.’s second case of domestic avian influenza confirmed in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Digby Island ferry worker in June 2021 ready’s the vessel for an across the harbour voyage to the airport. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Airport ferry relocation and waterfront improvements are closer at hand

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

Joan Mostad, Rudy Kelly and Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker were awarded by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council on April 24 with recognitions for their contributions to the art scene in the city. The afternoon ceremony was held at the Tom Rooney Playhouse. (Photo: supplied)
Three Prince Rupert artists recognized for contributions to arts community

Paul Myrehaug displays his comedic talent at the Snowed in Comedy Tour on April 20 at the Lester Centre.
Comedy and concerts keep Prince Rupert in the arts