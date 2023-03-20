At least eight Langley RCMP vehicles were in the area of 201st Street and 96th Avenue early in the afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 8. following the incident. (Langley Advance Times files)

At least eight Langley RCMP vehicles were in the area of 201st Street and 96th Avenue early in the afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 8. following the incident. (Langley Advance Times files)

IIO closes investigation into Langley gun range death

Victim not aware police in the building when he died: report

WARNING: This story discusses suicide

An off-duty police officer who took his own life in a Langley gun range in February likely didn’t even know police were in the building, an investigation has determined.

The officer, whose name has not been publicly released, died of a self-inflicted injury at The Range, in the 9900 block of 201st Street, just after noon on Feb. 8.

Langley RCMP were in the area, as they had received reports of a distraught man in the building.

The local RCMP found the man at 12:35 p.m., according to the report by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which looks into all cases where police action – or inaction – may have contributed to a death or serious injury.

However, there’s no evidence the police presence had any impact on this case, the brief report released on Monday, March 20 says.

“There is no evidence that the man knew police were in the building prior to his death,” said the report.

The IIO looked at video surveillance footage, spoke to a civilian witness, and reviewed police records. The investigation determined police were not responsible for the man’s death.

The deceased officer was an off-duty member of the Surrey Police Service.

He had been suspended with pay since Aug. 17, 2022, due to a breach of trust investigation against him. No charges had been laid against the suspended officer.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Police incident near North Langley gun range

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

