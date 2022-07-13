ICBC announces Prince Rupert’s most dangerous intersections

A single-vehicle collision, just after 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, knocked down a light standard when the vehicle impacted with it at the intersection of Sloan Ave. and Mckay. Prince Rupert Fire Rescue and RCMP attended the scene. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The most dangerous intersection in Prince Rupert is 5th Ave. East and West crossing with McBride Str. according to new data released by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), with seven motor vehicle crashes documented in 2021 for that location.

The second top most accident-prone streets in Prince Rupert had five crashes at the intersection of 3rd Ave and 3rd Str., with Five Corners being the third most dangerous after five collisions were reported.

More than 76 vehicle collisions impacted the city in 2021, with 449 recorded from 2017 to 2021. Port Edward saw two vehicle collisions in 2021, with six reported from 2018 to the present.

Collision information can be found the ICBC website.

Although still far below pre-pandemic levels, intersections in B.C. continue to be the site of tens of thousands of car crashes yearly. In 2021 alone, ICBC logged 87,000 intersection car crashes, up from 74,000 in 2020, but significantly down from 110,000 in 2018.

The worst intersections overall in the North Central region are all in Prince George, with 41 crashes at the intersection between Highway 16 West and Tyner Boul./Domano Boul. topping the list for 2021. Crash location information is self-reported, not always verifiable, and the data doesn’t include parking lots or other private property.

Of those recorded last year, the vast majority continued to occur in the Lower Mainland, where there were 65,000 crashes, 40,000 of which resulted in injury. The next riskiest region was Vancouver Island with 9,900 crashes (5,300 injuries), followed by the Southern Interior with 9,100 crashes (4,900 injuries) and North Central with 2,800 (1,200 injuries).

with files from Michael Bramadat-Willcock and Black Press Media

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist