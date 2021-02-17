Hydro pole fire causes outage in local area

BC Hydro said hundreds of customers in the Prince Rupert area affected

BC Hydro crews replace an electric pole seen still attached to cables, after it was damaged by fire on Ridley Island Access Road Feb. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A fire to a BC Hydro electrical pole located on Ridley Island Access Road, just off Hwy 16, caused a power outage to more than 526 customers on Feb. 17.

Dave Mosure, Northern Community Relations with BC Hydro said in an email to The Northern View that the outage affected a mix of residential and commercial customers in the area at 1:20 a.m.

“Crews were able to perform some switching and restore all residential customers,” Mosure said. “Thirteen commercial and industrial customers remain out.”

Traffic was backed up along the road and redirected in the early morning commute while emergency crews responded and made repairs.

The estimated time of restoration is 2:00 p.m. Mosure said.

