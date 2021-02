Circuit transmission failure cited as cause of BC Hydro outage in Prince Rupert

BC Hydro electricity outage affected more than 6724 households in Prince Rupert on Feb. 1. (Black Press files)

A power outage affected more than 6724 BC Hydro customers in the Prince Rupert region on Feb. 1 just after 1 p.m.

The cause of the outage on the BC Hydro website was listed as a transmission circuit failure.

Crews were on site by 1:13 p.m. remedying the issue which affected most of Kaien Island. Electricity was restored by 1:30 p.m.

The Northern View has reached out to BC Hydro for comment.

K-J Millar | Journalist

