Alternating single-lane traffic is in effect, 66 km west of Terrace

Drivers can expect delays on Hwy 16, just 66 km west of Terrace. (DriveBC Map Screenshot)

A washout on Hwy 16 has traffic limited to one lane, according to DriveBC this morning.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) crews responded to the incident 66 kilometres west of Terrace, reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday.

A timeline has not been announced on when drivers can expect traffic to resume to normal.

The Terrace Standard has contacted MOTI for more information.

More to come.



