Hwy 16 closure planned today between Terrace and Prince Rupert due to avalanche control

Drivers can expect delays of up to one hour

Drivers can expect delays of up to one hour today, as Hwy 16 is closed for avalanche control between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (DriveBC/Screenshot)

A road closure is planned for Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert today for Canadian National Railway avalanche control.

According to DriveBC, drivers can expect a delay of up to one hour. The avalanche control activity will take place over a 21.6 kilometre stretch, 63 kilometres east of Prince Rupert to 51 kilometres east of Terrace between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Hwy 37 and 37A are also affected by avalanche control. Crews are working between Bell II and Bob Quinn until 2:00 p.m., and for 35 kilometres between Stewart and Meziadin until 4:00 p.m. Hours-long delays are expected for both, according to DriveBC.

