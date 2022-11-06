A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Rockslide on Hwy 16 west of Terrace cleared

This is the second slide in the same location in three weeks

UPDATE: The highway has been cleared, Drive BC reports.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time in three weeks a rockslide on Hwy 16 has North Coast residents cut off from the interior of the province.

Drive BC is currently reporting the highway is closed in both directions pending an assessment of the situation.

A rockslide overnight occurred at the same location as the Oct. 22 slide 51 kilometres west of Terrace. There is no detour available.

Drive BC says the next update will be provided at 9 a.m.

Previous story
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Next story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Just Posted

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Rockslide on Hwy 16 west of Terrace cleared

CityWest acquired Gillies Bay Internet Society and will be the new internet provider for customers on Texada Island. Gillies Bay will be attached to the Connected Coast project.
CityWest continues to expand south of Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s outgoing mayor, Lee Brain, and city manager, Rob Buchan, show off land the city is proposing to sell for a new housing development in Seal Cove. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert looking to sell land in Seal Cove for housing development

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Port Edward continues remedial work in preparation for Alder Avenue housing complex