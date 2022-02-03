UPDATE: Hwy 16 remains closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

Travellers hoping to drive between Prince Rupert and Terrace (Feb. 3) will have to wait, as the threat of more freezing rain and snow remains in the area.

According to an 11:08 a.m. update from DriveBC, there is “adverse weather” and black ice between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Shames Mountain Rd., and Hwy 16 is closed.

DriveBC’s will release its next update at 1 p.m.

Terrace is under a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada, with the weather agency predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and then several hours of freezing rain.

“The snow will transition to freezing rain this evening and may last several hours. Temperatures will climb above zero by early Friday morning allowing the freezing rain to change to rain,” the warning states.