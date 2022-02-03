Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

UPDATE: Hwy 16 remains closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Terrace under winter storm warning, more freezing rain expected

Travellers hoping to drive between Prince Rupert and Terrace (Feb. 3) will have to wait, as the threat of more freezing rain and snow remains in the area.

According to an 11:08 a.m. update from DriveBC, there is “adverse weather” and black ice between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Shames Mountain Rd., and Hwy 16 is closed.

DriveBC’s will release its next update at 1 p.m.

Terrace is under a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada, with the weather agency predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and then several hours of freezing rain.

“The snow will transition to freezing rain this evening and may last several hours. Temperatures will climb above zero by early Friday morning allowing the freezing rain to change to rain,” the warning states.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man suffers frostbite, has toes amputated

Previous story
Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec
Next story
Canadian military cuts dozens of unvaccinated troops, puts hundreds more on notice

Just Posted

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 remains closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal on Jan. 18, with cargo railcars in the foreground and cranes in the background, was highlighted in a PRPA cargo volumes report with expansion and an eighth quay crane in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port expansion updates released

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Prince Rupert RCMP have stated on Jan. 31, Bradley Joseph Fenton-Vickers is wanted on an outstanding warrant from 2020. (Photo: Supplied)
Wanted Wednesday: RCMP request assistance in locating man