UPDATE: Hwy 16 reopened to traffic between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Road was closed during the morning of Mar. 1o due to vehicle incident, according to DriveBC

UPDATE: Highway 16 is now open to traffic between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

The highway was closed in both directions between Terrace and Prince Rupert due to a vehicle incident early in the morning on Mar. 10, according to DriveBC.

The road was closed for 16 kilometres between Level Crossing and Exstew Gate, 30 to 38 kilometres west of Terrace. After an assessment, the highway was opened to single lane alternating traffic at 9 a.m., and DriveBC removed the incident from its traveller information system before noon.

