Snowplows are out in Prince Rupert on March 12 clearing the snow and slush which created slippery driving conditions on the evening commute home for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Snowfall warning issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Snowplows are out clearing city streets of heavy snow and slippery slush amidst an Environment Canada snowfall warning for Prince Rupert and the North Coast on March 12.

A Pacific front will remain nearly stationary over Haida Gwaii and the North Coast throughout the night, with up to 10 cm of snow expected to fall. Precipitation will change to a snow rain mix near midnight, the Environment Canada website stated.

Hiway 16 in both directions was closed just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to avalanche conditions between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Exstew Gate for 84.9 km (21 km east of Prince Rupert to 30 km west of Terrace). The next road update on the Drive BC website was stated as being 6:30 a.m. on March 13. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Winds from the southeast may be between 30 km to 50 km ph near midnight. Overnight winds can be expected at 50 km to 70 km over exposed coastal sections. Temperature is expected to rise to 5 C by morning.

On Saturday, as the cold front passes through the region freezing level will fall to near sea level. This can potentially bring another round of snowfall of up to 10 cm, the weather authority stated.

Rain changing to a wet snow mix near noon may be up to 20 mm with snowfall of 5 cm. Southeast winds of 40 km ph to 60 km ph may increase to 60 km ph to 80 km over exposed coastal sections in the morning and early in the afternoon. A temperature high of 7 C may be reached during the day. The wet snow may end in the evening with cloudy conditions. Temperature will steady near zero.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Just Posted

Snowplows are out in Prince Rupert on March 12 clearing the snow and slush which created slippery driving conditions on the evening commute home for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Snowfall warning issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

In answer to a petition opposing the location of a proposed housing development on 11th Ave. E., Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Centre responded with a supportive petition on March 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two petitions stir up affordable housing debate with opposite views

Contrasting opinions from city residents regarding proposed Prince Rupert housing development

Prince Rupert and Port Edwards residents will start receiving vaccinations on March 15. Sylvia, a long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat was among those who got the COVID-19 immunization at the vaccination clinic on Jan. 21.(Photo: Northern Health)
Patience is requested by Northern Health with the designated COVID-19 phone line

Variety of areas where ‘whole-community’ approach is being taken to vaccine eligibility - Eryn Collins

Karan Gill will need to swap out the golf clubs he used in perfect weather on March 9, for a snow shovel after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Prince Rupert and North Coast areas on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Say ‘see ya later’ to those golf clubs, and ‘hello’ to the snow shovel in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

A food truck hit the ditch just outside Smithers. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 conditions slick between Smithers and Prince Rupert

There have been several incidents and a travel advisory is in effect due to High Avalanche Risk

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Most Read