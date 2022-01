Highway 16 is closed between the Port Edward turnoff and Exstew Gate due to freezing rain. (Photo: Pixabay)

Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace is closed due to freezing rain, according to DriveBC.

The closure extends between the Port Edward turnoff and Exstew Gate, or around seven kilometres east of Prince Rupert to around 30 kilometres west of Terrace.

In an update posted at 12:31, DriveBC said that there was an assessment in progress, and there is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened.

The next update is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.