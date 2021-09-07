Larry Ackley helps clear a downed tree a fellow church member’s home in Fort Washington, Pa. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Larry Ackley helps clear a downed tree a fellow church member’s home in Fort Washington, Pa. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Hurricane Larry could be headed for Newfoundland on Friday, but track uncertain

Some models suggest storm will remain far offshore, others indicate it will travel across peninsula

Residents of eastern Newfoundland are being warned hurricane Larry could have an impact on the Avalon Peninsula on Friday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax has issued a tropical cyclone statement, saying some weather models are suggesting the storm will remain far offshore while others indicate it will travel across the peninsula, which includes St. John’s.

The major hurricane was churning out maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour today as it tracked north toward Bermuda.

Forecasters say the storm could transition to a post-tropical storm as a trough of low pressure approaches Atlantic Canada from the west, which could re-intensify the storm — but that scenario seems unlikely.

Large ocean waves stirred up by the hurricane will arrive along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland on Thursday.

As a result, the Grand Banks marine district can expect strong winds and big waves later in the week.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast U.S.

StormWeather

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline on Sept. 6, proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)
Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about Kitimat earthquake in B.C.

Meals grown from the produce of the community garden were available for guests at the grand opening in downtown Prince Rupert B.C., on Sept 3, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Metlakatla First Nation and Ecotrust Canada open community garden in Prince Rupert

CIHL games for the 2021/2022 season will see a return to the local venues with the Rupert Rampage hosting the Kitimat Ice Demons on Oct. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage schedule released for CIHL 2021/2022 season

Lynn Cociani, Prince Rupert artist, is part of the Fantastic 5point0 collective exhibit in Prince George during September. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Lynn Cociani, The abstract beauty of flowers and grief