Hundreds of campers and Spirit Ridge Resort evacuated due to Nk’Mip wildfire

Debra Ceravolo took this photo with her telescope Monday night of the Osoyoos fire.

The Town of Osoyoos has declared a state of local emergency and established an Emergency Operations Centre in response to the rapidly growing Inkameep (Nk’Mip) Creek wildfire.

Hundreds of campers were evacuated out of the Nk’Mip RV Park in Osoyoos early Tuesday morning.

A video shows dozens of RVs and trailers parked at the Osoyoos Buy Low Foods this morning.

Spirit Ridge Resort has evacuated all its guests this morning.

Adega’s on 45th Winery is closed until further notice. They said they need people to stay off 45th Street to give people space to evacuate from the campground.

Vintners on the Creek RV resort in Osoyoos is on evacuation alert.

The Town of Osoyoos is preparing an evacuation alert for all properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and West of 45th Street. Any residents that evacuate should register with Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA).

The Town has requested additional resources to fight this out of control wildfire, including additional fire engines, water tender, and deployment of a structural protection unit, all of which are en-route.

On Monday night, the Osoyoos Indian Band issued an evacuation order of 190 properties.

Several hours later, the RDOS EOC issued evacuation orders for over 60 properties.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire started around 4 p.m. on July 19, quickly exploding in size to 700 ha in just a few hours. The fire turned the skies black in all of South Okanagan and ash rained down all the way to Kelowna.

This morning the fire has jumped in size to over 1,100 ha and moving rapidly north, said the Town of Osoyoos.

For residents in RDOS Areas A and C, please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca for evacuation orders and alerts, and to register for the reception centre located at the Oliver Legion.

