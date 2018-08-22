Twitter: Kevin Garinger with @UticaComets⁩ and ⁦⁦@SODFoundation

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

The man who became the public face of the Humboldt Broncos in the days after the hockey team’s bus crashed in the spring has stepped down as president of the organization.

Kevin Garinger told a club board meeting on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as its president.

Garinger says he wants to devote more time to his family, his job as CEO and director of education with Saskatchewan’s Horizon School Division and a doctorate he’s pursing in educational leadership.

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

The outgoing president says he will continue to sit on the board and provide support and guidance for the incoming president, Jamie Brockman.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in April’s collision involving a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection northeast of Saskatoon.

RELATED: ‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Canadian Press

