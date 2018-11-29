Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge

Both payouts include an interim payment of $50,000 already approved in August

A Saskatchewan judge has approved a committee’s recommendation on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Justice Neil Gabrielson agreed that families who lost a loved one in the April 6 crash should received a $525,000 payout.

He also accepted a recommendation of $475,000 for each of the 13 surviving players.

The junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided in rural Saskatchewan while the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

The committee was made up of five people and based its recommendations on discussions with families over the last few months.

The Canadian Press

