There are few details about human remains found in the Moresby Park area in Prince Rupert on Sept. 10. An RCMP investigation is ongoing. (File photo)

Human remains found in Moresby area

Prince Rupert RCMP investigation is ongoing surrounding human remains found in the city

Human remains were found in the Moresby Park area on Sept. 10 by the Prince Rupert RCMP who were assisted by the Terrace Police Dog Section, RCMP said in press release on Sept. 11.

After initially finding a shoe and a piece of clothing at noon, a further extensive search revealed human remains.

“The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and are conducting a concurrent investigation to determine the identification and cause of death,” the release said.

Police are on scene in Morseby Park collecting evidence in relation to the matter.

“There will remain a police presence over the next couple of days in the Moreseby Park area, police want to also advise the public that there is no risk or active threat related to this investigation,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the RCMP said.

More to come.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
