Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Human remains found in Manning Park, believed to be those of man missing since October 2020

Searchers believe they have found Jordan Naterer

Human remains were discovered on a mountain side in Manning Park, at about noon, Wednesday July 7.

RCMP believe they are those of Jordan Naterer, a 25-year-old man from Vancouver who went missing there Oct. 10, 2020.

Princeton Sgt. Rob Hughes said the search for Jordan’s body was localized to a creek bed, where items belonging to Naterer were found Tuesday, July 6.

The discovery of those effects prompted Jordan’s mother, Josie, to post a short obituary to her Facebook page earlier today.

On Sunday, after nine months of searching, Jordan’s tent and backpack were discovered near the summit of Frosty Mountain.

The personal belongings were found 2.9 km away from the abandoned campsite, and the remains were in proximity of yesterday’s find.

The coroner’s office and RCMP continue to investigate, along with conservation officers who are on scene due to concerns of predatory animals in the

vicinity.

Related: Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 9 months

Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Heat is just relentless’: Meteorologist warns of hot, dry summer ahead for B.C.
Next story
More businesses want proof of vaccination: lawyer

Just Posted

Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied) Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in a project which received B.C. Agriculture Development Funding for Indigenous communities and businesses in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied)
Funding for Indigenous agriculture makes food security project grow into fresh produce

Members from Canadian Forces Base Trenton prepare to load three CH-146 Griffon helicopters into a CC-177 Globemaster aircraft at the Ontario base in 2016. (Photo: Supplied by RCAF, Cpl. Ken Beliwicz, 8 Wing Imaging)
CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft flying in British Columbia

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Shipping containers will be repurposed into shop-like vendor stalls along Prince Rupert’s waterfront in an accessible market project to be opened in 2023. Seen here are shipping containers repurposed for housing on Vancouver Island. (file photo)
Shipping container accessible vendor market planned for PR waterfront