HSEDS offering a free certification course on pandemic best practices

All Prince Rupert employers should ensure staff training on best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. A certification course is offered by Hecate Strait Employment Development Society for this purpose for no cost during the pandemic. In this photo medical staff receive training on how to put on and remove personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West in northern England, on this April 16. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A free pandemic awareness training course is now available to Prince Rupert employers and their staff in which workplace staff members and individuals can receive training on proper health and safety measures for an outbreak such as COVID-19.

The online course which is offered through Hecate Strait Employment and Development Services (HSEDS) is approved and sanctioned by Worksite Safety Compliance Centre is wonderful for employers, community leaders and individuals, Danielle Dalton, training and assessment co-ordinator for HSEDS said.

Dalton believes the course is very important in order to debunk some of the myths associated with the pandemic.

“It really talks about best practices, and what you need to do and comes from a reliable source,” Dalton said. “The other thing I like about it, is that it comes with a certification that lets your employer know that you are aware.”

“I think at this point it should be an employers responsibility that the employees are trained on (COVID-19 best practices), but I don think the employers are aware that this can be done for free,” Dalton said.

Not only is it good for employers, Dalton said, but many community leaders in isolated communities in the region have been enrolling and sending the course to their residents.

“They have been providing positive feedback because sometimes in isolation people think it’s not going to happen to them – that they don’t need to be as prepared because it’s not going to affect them,” Dalton said, “But there is always someone traveling, so you really need that awareness piece.”

“Throughout this course, students will learn about the nature of viruses, how to protect themselves and others from viral spread, and how to react to the different effects of outbreaks, as well as what to do if becoming ill during a pandemic event,” Dalton said.

This course is based on the most recent data available and best practices learned from Influenza, COVID-19, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). All that is required is a reliable internet connection and basic computer skills. Two certificates, one of which is wallet sized, can be printed out after the successful completion of the course and of a 10 good question review.

“There is a current outbreak of COVID-19 disease. This outbreak has been classified as a global pandemic. This awareness training course will remain free until this pandemic has passed,” Dalton said. The course usually costs $50. Employers and individuals who wish to enroll for the course can contact: danielle@hseds.ca or phone Hecate Strait.

