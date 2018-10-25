More three million ballots are being mailed out for B.C.’s latest referendum on electoral systems. (Elections B.C.)

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Elections B.C. is ready for any attempts to send fraudulent ballots in for the referendum on voting systems, and people who see ballots abandoned or collected can help, Attorney General David Eby says.

The simplest thing to do with abandoned ballots found in apartment lobbies or recycling bins is to mark them “return to sender” and put them back in the mail, Eby said Thursday. Any concerns people have about ballot packages being collected or misused should be reported to Elections B.C., providing the names of intended recipients if possible to match with the agency’s records.

Eby was responding to social media comments about abandoned ballots, including one from former MLA Judi Tyabji, who told a Facebook group she was starting a “ballot collection” effort in Powell River to “video tape how easy it is to defraud the process.” Tyabji urged others to contact her so they could “collaborate” on the effort.

“What we really discourage is people on social media, like a former B.C. Liberal MLA, suggesting those ballots should be collected to demonstrate that the system could be defrauded,” Eby said. “A better approach is to call Elections B.C. if people have concerns about unclaimed ballots.

“Certainly in any election process, you need to be alive to the possibility of fraud,” Eby said. “And that’s why we have great confidence in the measures that are in place, including calling people to make sure that they’ve received their ballots, checking information on submitted ballots against information that Elections B.C. has, and doing audits to make sure that submitted ballots actually come from the people that they say they’re being submitted by.”

RELATED: Voting set to start in B.C. referendum

The B.C. North and Interior, and Vancouver Island north of the Malahat are destinations for the first mail-out, along with the city of Vancouver. Voters in those regions should receive their ballot packages by Oct. 26.

The rest of the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria ballots are going out next week, with arrival expected by Nov. 2, said Anton Boegman, Chief Electoral Officer in charge of elections and referendum votes for B.C.

People who haven’t received them by the expected time have until Nov. 23 to contact Elections B.C. to have one sent to them.

Elections B.C. has an online list of communities with expected delivery dates for packages at its website, elections.bc.ca, and links to get on the provincial voters’ list and request a ballot package.

Reports can be emailed to electionsbc@elections.bc.ca or called in toll-free to 1-800-661-8683 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., stage brief protest
Next story
15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

Just Posted

A sneak peak at North Coast Halloween events

Terror at the Cannery, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall and more

Part 3: Death of Retail — What are we doing about it?

Part Three of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Most Read