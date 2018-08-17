Clean up kits were distributed to Fort Mac residents courtesy of the Red Cross to help begin the recovery process. (Canadian Red Cross photo)

UPDATED: B.C. matching Red Cross donations for victims of wildfires

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

As the wildfire threat in B.C. grows, organizations are taking donations to help those who have been forced to leave home, or worse, those whose homes have been destroyed.

The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside the province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected. The province announced Friday it will be matching all Red Cross donations up to $20 million.

Donations will be matched until Oct. 12.

You can donate to them online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, to help supply cots, blankets, food, clothing and other personal items to the roughly 3,000 who’ve been displaced.

Donations are also being accepted by Food Banks BC, The Salvation Army, United Way, and BC Liquor Stores.

Each group is collecting funds for direct relief, assisting in long-term rebuilding efforts, or forwarding funds to organizations like the Red Cross. To find a full list, click here.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: The latest on major blazes across the province

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is providing bill credits to customers who have been forced out.

The utility is working with local authorities to identify both residential and commercial customers in evacuation areas, and will automatically apply a credit to the account for the electricity consumed during the period they are out of the home or business because of evacuation order.

Customers who have lost their homes will have charges from their last bill waived, as well as any charges for electricity used prior to the wildfire.

Customers on evacuation alert may be able to defer bill payments or arrange a flexible payment plan, and can call BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) to discuss options.

