How sweet it is

More than 1460 bags of candied goodies were organized by Halloween Fest Committee volunteers on Oct. 19 to distribute to elementary school students in School District 52 for Halloween treats.

Due to COVID-19 playing it’s tricks on the population this year, some treats were needed in lieu of the cancelled Halloween Fest event which attracts more than 1500 people annually at the Jim Ciccone Civc Centre. Goody bags were put together by more than 25 volunteers from Halloween Fest, Rotary and the Interact Club.

“We just want to make sure no one is left out and give them a little taste of Halloween,” Bev Killbery Halloween Fest Committee director said.

“This would have been our 33rd season for Halloween Fest,” Kilberry said.

However, this year to ensure that there was still some sweetness to go around, the committee arranged for the treat bags to be delivered through schools prior to Oct. 31, where teachers and staff will make plans for the disbursement, Killberry said.

All candy and bags have been put together using COVID-19 safety protocols.

K-J Millar | Journalist

