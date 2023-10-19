Police and firefighters did an investigation into the cause of the fire, which indicated nothing suspicious. (Seth Forward/Northern View)

House fire kills one, injures two Prince Rupert residents on Oct. 17

A woman was rushed to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the tragic fire occurred

An Oct. 17 house fire on 7th Ave W caused one fatality and minor injuries to two other Prince Rupert residents, according to RCMP.

After an extensive investigation, the Prince Rupert Fire Department and the RCMP concluded there had been no indications of foul play in the fire.

A woman was rushed to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital after the fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, though she died from her injuries shortly after.

Two other individuals were caught in the fire and treated at hospital, though their injuries were not serious.

Cst. Brody Hemrich praised the “unbelievable response” from both the fire department and the ambulance services for their quick work.

