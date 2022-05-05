Hike for Hospice volunteers cheer on participants at the May 1 event along the waterfront in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Hospice Hike in Prince Rupert off on the right foot

The nationwide event was the inaugural hike for the city hospice

The inaugural Prince Rupert Hike for Hospice started on the right foot on May 1, with more than 60 walkers and volunteers participating in the new event.

The across Canada event was held for the first time in the coastal city to bring awareness to the vast array of programs Hospice offers and the number of people the organization assists.

“Hike for Hospice allowed the opportunity to highlight the programs we offer,” Joanne Ritchie, Hospice coordinator, said. “Many people were not aware of the extensive programs and how far-reaching hospice is into the community.”

“We were delighted to see such a phenomenal response of walkers to the event,” Ritchie said. “We were impressed by the genuine positivity displayed by the participants.”

Despite a rainy day, the hospice coordinator praised the wonderful opportunity to meet face to face with people after two years.

On the day, passersby and participants thanked the volunteers for bringing Hospice awareness to the public. However, the public and sponsors need to be thanked for their generosity, she said.

Total donations have not yet been tallied as funding gifts are still coming in. Ritchie said the QR code on posters and flyers is active and will be ongoing any day, anytime, for future donations to the organization.

