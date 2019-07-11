Teams compete in a chuckwagon race at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Monday, July 12, 2010. A horse has died from an injury that occurred during a chuckwagon race at this year’s Calgary Stampede. Stampede officials confirm something happened to the animal about halfway around the track during Wednesday evening’s second heat of the Rangeland Derby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

A horse has died from an injury that occurred during a chuckwagon race at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Stampede authorities confirm something happened to the animal about halfway around the track during Wednesday evening’s second heat of the Rangeland Derby.

Officials determined the horse suffered a fracture in its left front leg and a decision was made to euthanize the animal because there was no treatment option.

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby.

A 14-year-old gelding collapsed on Monday, but results of a necropsy have not been released.

The Calgary and Vancouver humane societies have strongly criticized the chuckwagon races, but the Stampede says all competing horses are microchipped, tracked for exertion and rest periods and inspected by a veterinary team before racing.

ALSO READ: Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Twitter seeks to dismiss B.C. businessman’s lawsuit over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Just Posted

A new judge will be serving justice in Prince Rupert come August

The government of B.C. has appointed Judge David Patterson as the new provincial court judge

Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed

Effective July 11 recreational fishing will be banned until further notice

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Prince Rupert man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Drugs and cash found at pair of properties

RCM-SAR 64 Prince Rupert Station 64 saves sinking boat at last second

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue was quick to the rescue as boat filled with water

GoalGetters summer soccer camp rolls into Prince Rupert

John Sneddon is back at the helm for another installment of the popular camp

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Twitter seeks to dismiss B.C. businessman’s lawsuit over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Founder of Lionsgate Entertainment alleges in a statement of claim that Twitter published a number of ‘false and defamatory’ tweets about him

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read