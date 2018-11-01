Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

Premier John Horgan says he has already voted in British Columbia’s Nov. 30 mail-in electoral reform referendum.

He says he voted Yes to change the way residents vote and selected mixed-member proportional as his top choice among the three available for a new provincial electoral system.

RELATED: Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

This is the third time voters in B.C. have cast ballots on electoral reform, but the votes held in 2005 and 2009 failed.

The latest referendum requires a 50-per-cent-plus-one majority to pass and asks B.C. residents if they want to change the electoral system to a form of proportional representation or keep the current first-past-the-post method.

The referendum also asks those who vote Yes to rank their preference of three systems of proportional representation, which includes dual-member proportional, mixed-member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

RELATED:Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally

Horgan and Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will participate in a televised referendum debate on the issue on Nov. 8.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Halloween Fest makes spooky return

Approximately 1,500 people enjoyed the 31st annual event

LNG panel featured at First Nations business forum

Fourth annual Nation2Nation forum expanded over two-days

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Most Read