B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

B.C. Premier John Horgan has unveiled his cabinet lineup for a new majority NDP government, with newcomers in key positions.

One of the just-elected MLAs moving directly to cabinet is Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, named to the Indigenous relations ministry as the province works to implement the United Nations declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Another is former Hospital Employees Union head Jennifer Whiteside, who takes over as education minister after winning the New Westminster seat. Former Tofino mayor Josie Osborne also moves directly into cabinet as minister of municipal affairs. Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves from education to transportation and infrastructure.

Promoted to cabinet is second-term Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean, who takes over the children and family development ministry. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy moves from that ministry to forests, lands and natural resource operations.

Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA Selina Robinson moves from municipal affairs to the key role of finance minister, taking over for the retired Carole James, where she inherits a huge deficit run up in the effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-term Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson takes over as minister of mental health and addictions.

RELATED: Shirley Bond takes over as B.C. Liberal interim leader

RELATED: 2020 B.C. election ends with historically low turnout

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon joins the cabinet as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation. Nicholas Simons, returning MLA for Powell River- Sunshine Coast, takes over as minister of social development and poverty reduction.

Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA Anne Kang was named minister of advanced education, replacing Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MLA Melanie Mark, who moves to the tourism ministry. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Bear moves from tourism to citizens services.

Saanich South MLA Lana Popham continues in agriculture, and Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains remains as labour minister.

Vancouver-Kingsway MLA Adrian Dix carries on as health minister, and fellow veteran Port Coquitlam MLA Mike Farnworth remains minister of public safety as the long-running COVID-19 emergency continues. Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby remains as attorney general, and Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston continues as minister of energy and mines. Vancouver-Fairview MLA George Heyman remains as environment and climate change minister.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes
Next story
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Just Posted

Letters to Santa and Lighting Up The Town are the two events planned by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society for 2020 in lieu of Winterfest activities. Santa will read letters on a television broadcast. (The Northern View file photo)
Christmas activities to brighten up the city

Prince Rupert Special Events Society has re-imagined holiday-season events in lieu of Winterfest

Nomination are now open and the 2021 Business Excellence Awards nominees will be publicized by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce prior to voting, the Chamber announced on Nov. 24. (Photo: PRDCC Facebook)
Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce calls for business excellence nominations

PRDCC will publicize excellence nominations in 13 categories

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is once again among the sector’s highest environmental performers in the Green Marine environmental certification program. (Photo courtesy PRPA)
Environmental excellence streak continues for Prince Rupert Port Authority

PRPA graded among the highest achievers in Green Marine program

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

Most Read