Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

The leader of the NDP, along with the candidate at the heart of the issue, are both apologizing after insensitive comments made by Nathan Cullen Thursday (Oct. 15).

Cullen, a former federal NDP MP, is running for the MLA spot in the Stikine riding during the Oct. 24 provincial election. His comments about Roy Jones Jr., the BC Liberals candidate for the neighbouring North Coast riding, sparked criticism on Saturday after his comments at an all-candidates debate.

“He’s not well-liked — he’s Haida — in his own community,” said Cullen, referring to Jones Jr. “The guy’s going to get bedrock 20 per cent.”

Cullen then went on to make fun of “Kinkles,” a nickname given to Jones Jr. when he was very young.

“I informed him about the name given to me as a two or three-year-old child and it is used to address me through the years and today most people don’t know my Christian name Roy Jones Jr,” explained Jones Jr. in an interview with a Vancouver radio station.

“The name was given to me by Mrs. Kobayashi in Japanese it means ‘Golden Boy,’ Mr. and Mrs. Kobayashi were friends of my mom and late dad and as a child I remember dad going to visit all the time until one day her husband left for Japan for his final days and she stayed until she left Haida Gwaii for her final days and lived for another 25 years in Japan before passing away. All the time having contact with my parents.”

In Japanese folklore, Golden Boy is a child of superhuman strength.

On Saturday, Cullen responded to a BC Liberals staff member’s tweet criticizing his comments.

“I apologize unreservedly for my comments and have done so personally to Roy. I need to, and will, do better,” Cullen tweeted.

During a campaign stop in the Vancouver Island’s Courtenay-Comox riding Sunday, NDP Leader John Horgan addressed comments made by Cullen during an all-candidates forum in Smithers.

“I spoke with Nathan yesterday, I expressed my disappointment in his comments. As I said, what you say privately, you should be able to say publicly. There’s great remorse, Nathan has great remorse, but he has represented the area as a Member of Parliament for over 15 years, the people in the region know his heart, and I am confident that no one will work harder than Nathan to make up for his mis-speaking.”

When asked if there will be any additional actions by the party, Horgan said there would not be.

“The repercussions are that Nathan is feeling devastated by this on a personal level. I believe no one will work harder than Nathan now, to rebuild the trust with those who may have started to question that. I’m understanding in the region, people are standing behind him, the Haida Nation is standing behind him, as are other Indigenous groups throughout the territory, and I know Nathan will be working hard, hard, hard to make up for his mis-speaking.”

This is not the first time Cullen’s campaign has come under fire. The NDP was criticized for choosing him over Tahltan Central Government president Annita McPhee, who had said the party was going back on their equity policy.

ALSO READ: BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

