Hope in the Darkness departs from Prince Rupert

The second leg of the 3,000 kilometre journey departed along Highway 16 on May 17

Robert Campbell walks along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert on May 17 as a part of the Hope in the Darkness walk. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The way Robert Campbell sees it, he is just taking a few steps to make a bit of difference in drawing attention to a big problem.

“We just want to raise some awareness about the issue and hopefully make people more knowledgeable about the young people and their mental health,” Campbell said.

Flanked by a Prince Rupert RCMP officer, Campbell had just left Prince Rupert on the second leg of the Hope in the Darkness walk on May 17. The walk features two teams heading from Newfoundland and Haida Gwaii who will meet in Winnipeg this August.

Campbell, who is leading the western team, left Old Massett on Tuesday, May 15.

Campbell said the goal is for each team to complete approximately 40 kilometres of walking each day in addition to holding talks with young people along the way. They arrived in Terrace on May 20.

“It’s been going pretty well so far,” he said, approximately six kilometres outside Prince Rupert along Highway 16. “One step at a time.”

The eastern team, led by Anishinabek police officer Kevin Redsky, departed from Cape Spear Newfoundland on April 1. When the two teams meet in August, they plan to start a non-profit to help tackle youth mental health by incorporating the knowledge they gain during their journey.

To find out more or to support Hope in the Darkness, visit hopeinthedarkness.ca or follow the walkers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

