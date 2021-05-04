The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)

Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

There will be no heads up from the RCMP on where checkpoints could be in and around Hope.

That was confirmed by Hope Mayor Peter Robb, who said even he doesn’t have knowledge of where any potential checkpoints would be on the highways.

“They are not pre-announcing the locations,” he said, and was told so on a recent mayors’ call with Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

Geographically, Hope acts as a gateway to the rest of the province. In fact, for decades a large wooden archway hung over Old Princeton Way that stated: Gateway to Holidayland. (That sign was included in Rambo, which was filmed in Hope.)

Almost all traffic must funnel through the town to access the rest of the province, on Highways 1, 3 and 5. And last week it was announced that Hope would not be included in the same travel zone as the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland. Instead, Hope has been lumped in with the Interior travel zone.

Hope residents are permitted to travel into Chilliwack for necessities, and there are exemptions in place for travel related to work, school and medical appointments.

But non-essential, recreational travel can result in a fine of $575.

Farnworth has confirmed that RCMP will be conducting traffic checks to ensure people comply with travel orders to stay within their own travel zones. And ideally, the government has said, everyone will remain in their own communities for the next few weeks.

That has left many Hope residents wondering where the checkpoints will be, and whether they will be pulled over travelling back and forth to neighbouring communities such as Agassiz, Chilliwack, and even Manning Park. There have not been any stops between Chilliwack and Hope this week so far, but messaging on the digital road signs advise restrictions are in place until May 25.

Robb said having Hope cut off from the cities to the west is being seen as a good thing for Hope.

“A few people have talked to me about it, and they are in favour of it,” he said. “They don’t want people from down the valley coming here.”

He says the municipality didn’t have any input into the decision, and that he found out through the media, just like everyone else.

But all travel restrictions aside, he said, the more important issue for residents of Hope is to go out and get vaccinated. As of Monday, the vaccination rate in the province was sitting at just above 43 per cent. The Standard has requested more localized vaccination numbers from Fraser Health.

There is a vaccination clinic every Thursday at the Hope Legion that can accomodate 200 people in just one day. The clinic at the hospital has the capacity to vaccinate 50 people a day.

“I want to encourage more people to go and get it done,” he said, so that life can once again carry on in Hope.

READ MORE: B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues
Next story
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

Just Posted

Port Edward Fire Chief Jason Geisbrecht said International Firefighters day is one to reflect on fallen fighters and appreciate those still serving. Geisbrecht is proud to have a crew of more than 54 per cent female firefighters. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
International Firefighters Day is May 4

To remember those who have lost their lives and appreciate those still serving - Jason Geisbrecht

Emergency Preparedness Week is May 2 to 8, and it’s important for all households in BC to have an emergency kit, including first-aid kit, St. John Ambulance BC and Yukon advise. (Photo: supplied)
Emergency Preparedness Week – Are you prepared for a disaster?

Each household should have a 72-hour emergency kit - St. John Ambulance

An early morning boat fire at Rushbrook Floats devastated the Brianna Kay on April 30. (Photo: supplied Prince Rupert Fire Rescue)
Pre-dawn decimation at dock

Fire at Rushbrook destroys boat leaving just a charred shell

The Highliner Hotel is just one of the Prince Rupert hospitality businesses that may be affected by a 72-hour lockout notice, the Unite Here Local 40 Union said, on April 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than 70 Prince Rupert hospitality workers may be affected by lockout notice

Unite Here Local 40 and Hospitality Industrial Relations will be back at the table

Families are on a waiting list to be able to inter the ashes of their loved ones as the columbariums in Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery are full or reserved. A new one is expected to be installed in July. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Waiting list to inter ashes at Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery

Prince Rupert resident said there has been a two-year wait for a niche in the columbarium

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

Most Read