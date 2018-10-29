Hooded man robs convenience store on Park Avenue

RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance to find the suspect

A hooded and masked man robbed a convenience store on Park Avenue at knife point on Oct. 27. (RCMP photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance after a hooded man robbed a convenience store at knife point early Oct. 27.

Police received the call at approximately 1:50 a.m., and went to the convenience store on Park Avenue where it was determined that an undisclosed quantity of cash was stolen.

Eye witness accounts and video surveillance describe the suspect as wearing all black clothing, a black hoody with a large red eagle design on the back. The suspect is believed to be male and approximately six-feet tall with a deep voice.

“We recently solved a similar incident last year at this location, and we expect the same results,” said Prince Rupert RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance and to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they witnessed anything suspicious in the early morning of October 27 in the Park Avenue area.

READ MORE: RCMP briefs here



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter