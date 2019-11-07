(Black Press Media files)

Homicide detectives investigate after two Ontario boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident

Police west of Toronto say the death of two boys, aged nine and 12, are being investigated as homicides.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont.

They say the boys were found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted about the incident this morning, calling it “heart breaking.”

“If this is indeed a case, domestic or familial related homicides it is unfathomable,” he said on Twitter. “As a parent, I just can’t comprehend this. The crisis that lead to this is yet unknown. But our whole community is grieving.”

Homicide and missing persons investigators are still working to figure out what happened at the scene.

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Police say the incident marks Peel Region’s 24th and 25th homicides this year.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Liberal winners and losers gathering in Ottawa today after party loses majority
Next story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

Helin facing seven in upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections

Thirty-six councillors are running and eleven as trustees

WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert and/or province should provide financial aid to homeowners to change their lead pipes to improve drinking water?

The City of Prince Rupert was in hot water over recent report stating lead levels hire than Flint

In Our Opinion: Wat-er you going to do about it?

Prince Rupert’s “water worse than Flint” sensationalized comparison

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil

First Nations communities from Haida Gwaii to Bella Bella will be eligible

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Most Read