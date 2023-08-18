More evacuations as McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna now 10,500 hectares

McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook) Shawn Talbot captured this photo of the fire above West Kelowna on Aug. 17. Shawn Talbot captured this photo of the fire above West Kelowna on Aug. 17. A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) A helicopter dumps water on the McDougall Creek wildfire as it burn near a home in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) ‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna burns near a home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Contributed)

Update: 9:42 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna is issuing an evacuation evacuation order for the Smith Creek subdivision. This excludes 3184 Shetler Drive.

Update 8:40 p.m.

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#9 have been placed on evacuation order.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

The following properties are affected:

All properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Highway 97 between Daimler Drive and Grizzly Road

All properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Old Okanagan Highway between Grizzly Road and Shannon Lake Road

Specific additions include: 3206, 3210, 3230, 3270 Shannon Lake Road.

Update: 7:20 p.m.

More evacuation orders are being issued for residents in West Kelowna due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Residents living in Boucherie Industrial area to Smith Creek, the Tallus Ridge and Shannon Lake neighbourhood, IR09 North of 97 to Old Okanagan as well Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates.

Update: 6:33 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service now puts the McDougall Creek wildfire,10 kilometres north of West Kelowna, at an estimated 10,500 hectares.

It was first discovered Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. The fire has destroyed a significant number of structures, although there has not been an official number released by the City of West Kelowna or the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Update: 5:49 p.m.

The following properties in the City of West Kelowna’s Casa Loma neighbourhood have been placed on evacuation alert:

ALICE RD

BENEDICK RD

CAMPBELL RD

CASA GRANDE DR

CASA LOMA RD

CASA PALMERO DR

CASA RIO DR

LUCINDE RD

ZDRALEK COVE

Residents must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Residents on alert can register in advance with provincial Emergency Support Services.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if they are in an alert or order area.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

Update: 5:43 p.m.

The following properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on evacuation alert:

ABEL PL

ESSEN RD

ABEL ST

HIGHWAY 97

ALEXANDER PL

HIGHWAY 97 S

BAYVIEW CRT

MANUEL RD

CAMPBELL PL

MICHELLE CRES

CAMPBELL RD

SNEENA RD

DERRICKSON PL

TOMAT AVE

Residents under alert must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

IR#10 residents on alert can register with provincial Emergency Support Services.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if they are in the alert or order area.

Update: 5:20 p.m.

An evacuation alert is being issued from Nahun to Killeney Beach.

The area is right outside the Fintry Province Park where an evacuation order is in effect.

Update: 4:45 p.m.

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on evacuation order.

The order includes the following properties:

BEACH VIEW LANE

LINDLEY DR

BEAR CREEK RD

LINDLEY RD

BROOKSIDE PL

MARINA WAY

CAWSTON AVE

MARINA WAY E

CREST RIDGE LANE

NANCEE WAY

FERRY WHARF RD

NANCEE WAY CRT

HARBOUR GREEN RD

OKANAGAN LAKE

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

ROSIE DR

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

SOOKINCHUTE CRT

HIGHWAY 97

SPLAND RD

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT CRES

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT DR

HORIZON DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

KATHERINE RD

WESTSIDE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

Residents must leave the area immediately.

IR#10 evacuees must register with the provincial Emergency Support Services and then attend Sensisyusten Gym at 1920 Quail Lane.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if they are affected.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from the pump house on WFN IR#10 to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.

This will leave no ability to consume the water on this system as there will be no treatment process once this is removed.

The pump house will be guarded in hopes that the structure can be saved, however, the largest risk is trying to be removed by staff before the fire arrives.

Raw water will still be available to help with fire protection but this water is not fit for human consumption.

Update: 4:42 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna has suspended its indoor and outdoor recreation and culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek wildfire.

This includes all summer camps, Park Play Day, sports fields, Jim Lind arena and Royal LePage Place.

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre is closed until Monday, Aug. 21.

Tonight’s Music in the Park concert has also been postponed.

Update: 1:49 p.m.

Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park must evacuate north on Westside Road.

Properties include:

BARCELONA DR E

DELTA RD

DUNWATERS RD

FAIRBRIDGE RD

FINTRY DELTA RD

FINTRY ESTATES

GRAY RD

KELLY PL

LA PALMA LOOP

MADRID WAY

MARBELLA LOOP

MORDEN RD

MUIR RD

SANTE FE WAY

SANTIAGO LOOP

SHALAL RD

SHORTS RD

SHORTS CREEK

TERAZONA DR

TOLEDO DR

VALENCIA WAY

VERONA LOOP

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD N

In response to the increased intensity of wildfires and the state of emergency declared in #WestKelowna and #Kelowna our Emergency Disaster Services are actively working to help first responders and those in need of assistance. 1/4 #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/YBgYh8PVaT — Salvation Army BC (@SalArmyBC) August 18, 2023

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately and are asked to follow directions from emergency personnel.

Evacuees should register on the provincial Emergency Support Services or attend the Information Centre at Kal Tire Place located at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre to search by street address if they are unsure whether they are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The public is asked to avoid evacuation alert areas

Update: 8:55 a.m.

Properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa are now under evacuation Order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately and are asked to follow directions from emergency personnel.

Evacuees should register on the provincial Emergency Support Services or attend the Information Centre at Kal Tire Place located at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre to search by street address if they are unsure whether they are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The public is asked to avoid evacuation alert areas

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Opertions website.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Lake Country and Peachland due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and be prepared for short-notice closures.

Flames can now been seen from across Okanagan Lake. A helicopter is dropping water on the blaze pic.twitter.com/zgBFWevN6K — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2023

Original

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has exploded to 6,800 hectares and remains highly visible, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, the blaze spread east, over the mountains towards Okanagan Lake.

The fire is displaying rank 5 fire behaviour, meaning it is growing and spreading rapidly. BC Wildfire Services have 21 fire personnel and three helicopters battling the blaze but visibility has posed as a challenge.

Some structures were lost throughout the night and in the early morning, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has confirmed, but could not speak to numbers.

As of right now, 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties are under evacuation alert for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A helicopter is grabbing water from Okanagan Lake to help battle the blaze in #WestKelowna pic.twitter.com/5LCN9syYkB — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2023

BC Wildfire and the Fire Departments have been working overnight in several areas through Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westside Road in the RDCO. For evacuation orders and alerts, go to https://t.co/Er29JVt51A — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 18, 2023

Evacuees are asked to register online or visit Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

More to come.

