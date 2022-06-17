Home invasion, hammer attack, suspect flees in Prince Rupert

Busy day for RCMP after several arrests and recovery of stolen vehicle

Update: 7:36 a.m. June 17

This story has been updated to reflect changes overnight.

Police are no longer looking for a male suspect as he turned himself in.

Original:

A hammer attack during a home invasion resulted in three people charged with offences, one suspect on the run, and a Prince Rupert man taken to hospital with injuries on June 15.

Police are looking for Graham Ashton Small, age 27, who is wanted on an unendorsed warrant in connection with the incident.

Prince Rupert RCMP received a report of an east-side home invasion which left one man bloodied and injured after three assailants broke in through the front door. The suspects allegedly attacked the victim by punching, kicking and hitting him twice in the head with a hammer, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP, stated in a press release on June 16.

The three assailants then turned their aggression toward the victim’s house and began to break windows, tables, chairs and electronics. All three fled on foot when police quickly located the female of the group and arrested her, RCMP state. One of the males was found later in the morning and was also arrested.

The suspects were known to the victim, who is recovering from non-serious injuries.

“Courtney Rebecca Green, 19 years old, Connor Shea Fortune, 29 years old, [as well as Small,] had charges laid against them for break and enter into a residence, assault, and mischief,” Hemrich said.

Small was not located during the initial investigation and was also charged with assault with a weapon, the media statement reads.

Small is described as: 6’1 (185cm); 165 lbs (75 kg); Indigenous male; black hair; and brown eyes.

Earlier in the day, in an unrelated incident, two women were arrested after RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle.

During the early morning hours of June 15, a car in the city’s west end was broken into from where a wallet, other valuables, and keys to a second vehicle were allegedly stolen. The two women entered the second vehicle parked in the home’s driveway and drove away, the RCMP state.

The two female suspects purportedly used stolen credit cards and cash from the wallet removed from the first vehicle.

“They went to the Maverick Mart and 11th Ave E. Liquor Store, where they purchased food and drinks then made their way out to the industrial area,” the press release reads.

“This is where front line officers recognized the plate and they initiated a roadside stop. After securing both in handcuffs, grounds were built that the driver was also intoxicated. She was brought in for further testing. The woman, however, ended up refusing to comply and was charged with a refusal to comply with a demand,” Hemrich said.

Olympia Rita Stevens, 35 years old and Janine Melissa Innes, 41 years old, were arrested and had charges sworn for theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft of a credit card. Stevens also had charges sworn for failure to comply with a demand as well as driving while suspended. She is being held in custody to be transported to Prince George Regional Correctional Centre.

Hemrich said it was a busy day for the RCMP officers with several arrests made.

“Although we still have one man at large, the work done by our front line officers should be commended,” he said. “A great team effort led to both files being well investigated, and having charges approved on both files.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Graham Ashton Small please call 9-1-1 or the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist