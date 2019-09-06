Holy Halibut! The derby is a day away and here’s what you need to know.

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby, in support of NCCS, is Sept. 7

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby, in support of North Coast Community Services, is a day away!

It’s not too late to get your tickets.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in two categories: salmon and halibut. There will also be hidden weight and door prizes given away and a 50/50 draw.

All proceeds from the derby go directly to the North Coast Community Services who are trying to raise money and awareness for their new child development centre.

To enter the derby, simply purchase a ticket for $25 at :

  • The Northern View
  • Sea Sport Outboard Marina,
  • Pacific Net and Twine
  • Safeway
  • At Rushbrook Floats on the day of the event from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw and be found at Safeway or day of at Rushbrook Floats.

Weigh in begins at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 737 Fraser St., Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

Derby guidelines:

* All provincial and federal sportfishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions. No exemptions or exceptions.

* Maximum length of halibut (head on) 126 centimetres. No exemptions or exceptions.

*All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

*Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

*Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

*Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 737 Fraser Street, Prince Rupert, B.C.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-627-7166 ext 2002.

or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

