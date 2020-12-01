Holiday schedule changes for Northern Health Connections bus

N.H. announces transportation time changes from Prince Rupert to Prince George

Northern Health announced on Dec. 1 holiday changes to the medical travel bus schedule for December and January 2021. (Photo: supplied)

The Northern Health Connections Program has announced holiday changes to it’s transportation schedule to and from Prince Rupert.

Starting on Dec. 17 the medical travel bus will run to and from Prince Rupert on a modified timetable, with suspended service for a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver.

“Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments,” Northern Health said in a media release.

“Starting December 17th, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2020. Regular routes will resume the week of January 7th, 2021.”

The final travel date leaving from Prince Rupert going to Prince George will be Dec. 23, with the final trip from Prince George coming back to Prince Rupert being Dec. 21.

The first routes into the city from Prince George in 2021 will be on Jan. 3, with Prince Rupert to Prince George resuming on Jan. 4

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2021. It will be open on regular business days.

Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet www.nhconnections.ca.

