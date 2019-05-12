UPDATE: Hirsch wildfire near Kitimat is under control

The fire is believe to be human caused

A four-hectare wildfire that started 13 kilometres northeast of Kitimat on Sunday, May 12, is under control, according to a member of the fire suppression team near the site.

The BC wildfire Service website describes the fire as “burning on an industrial right-of-way, adjacent to the North Hirsch FSR (Forrest Service Road) near a heavily forested area.”

“BC Wildfire Service has a fire response officer and 23 firefighters en route. One helicopter and an air tanker will be assisting the firefighters,” says the website.

“At this time, the fire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.”

