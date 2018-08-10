File photo

Hiking trail closed due to grizzly activity

Closure of Gunsight Lake Trail expected to last one week

The Gunsight Lake Trail has been temporarily closed following evidence of a grizzly bear guarding its moose kill.

The closure by B.C.’s ministry of forests goes into effect immediately and is expected to last about one week.

The 6.5-km trail is located about 18 kilometres south of Terrace near the Furlong Bay Provincial Park campground.

“We had somebody hiking up there and encounter the bear so we’re shutting it down,” said Sgt. Tracy Walbauer with the BC Conservation Officer Service. “Fortunately there were no issues. The lady backed out of there; she knew what was going on and was able to get out toot-sweet.”

It is common for grizzly bears to attack when guarding their prey.

The Terrace Standard will issue another advisory when the trail is again safe to hike.

Anyone with further questions or concerns is asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

