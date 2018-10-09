Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Search and rescue crews were able to successfully extract a stranded hiker off a ledge near Grouse Mountain Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the hiker was initially stranded on the Crown Buttress Trail on Crown Mountain Monday afternoon.

Due to poor weather, North Shore Rescue alongside Lions Bay Search and Rescue were unable to get to the hiker, who was forced to spend the night on the rather high-up ledge.

“Good outcome with a successful extraction, but very lucky,” North Shore Rescue said in a Facebook post.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion
Next story
Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

Just Posted

Primer for Port Edward debate

Three mayoral candidates offer their pitch on why residents should vote for them on Oct. 20

Juno-nominated children’s artist tours North Coast

Ginalina and Friends offered workshops and performances to Lax Kw’alaams and Prince Rupert students

Hot start leads Rampage to third straight victory

Prince Rupert poured in 11 goals against the Ice Demons on Oct. 6.

Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0

Prince Rupert beat Terrace 8-7 in a high paced, back-and-forth game

Heart of Our City: Carving out an enduring legacy

Art Sterritt has spent 50 years creating different forms of Indigenous art in Prince Rupert

LGBT stories from Prince Rupert shared on new podcast

Video with Rainbow Nation co-creator Russel Adams about the first episode and where to find it

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

An Indigenous man who was denied compensation takes his case to Canada’s top court this week.

Most Read