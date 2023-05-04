Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek reopen to single-lane traffic

Both highways have been closed to all traffic due to heavy flooding

Highway 97 in Cache Creek at the junction with Highway 1 on May 2. Highways 1 and 97 have both reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic with a pilot car. (Photo credit: Sheila Olson)

Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek have both reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic after being closed due to heavy flooding.

On May 4, Ministry of Transportation crews managed to clear the culvert under Highway 97 just north of the junction with Highway 1, and reopened both highways at 8 p.m. Traffic on both routes is single-lane and being escorted by a pilot car due to damage to the highways.

Drivers are being advised to drive slowly and exercise caution, and be aware that the situation could change rapidly. Drivers should also be prepared for the highways to close again; rain is forecast throughout the region over the weekend, which could lead to more flooding and road closures.

The village continues to work on the Quartz Road culvert, which is still not flowing properly.

The Todd Road Bridge is unpassable and unsafe, and is closed to all traffic. Everyone is being asked to stay away from it until further notice.

BC Wildfire Service crew have been in town sandbagging, and will continue that work on Friday (May 5). More sand and bags will be delivered and will be available on Nugget Road and at the Cache Creek Market property. They are available for any residents who need them.

Also on Friday, BC Hydro crews hope to restore energy to the 30 customers who lost power due to a downed pole. These customers include the post office, which remains closed. All mail for Cache Creek addresses is being held in Kamloops until it can be delivered.

As of May 4, 21 properties have been evacuated and 11 are on evacuation order. RCMP and private security personnel are monitoring these properties constantly.

Cache Creek Elementary School remains closed until further notice.

Residents are being advised to have an overnight or “grab and go” bag ready in case an evacuation is necessary. Everyone should stay well away from all rivers and streams due to fast-flowing water, ground that is saturated with water, and the possibility that banks have been undermined.

For information about road closures and conditions, go to www.drivebc.ca. For more information about the flooding situation in Cache Creek, go to www.cachecreek.ca/2023flooding; the site also includes a form that can be filled out by anyone who wants to help.



