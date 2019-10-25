Work is nearing completion on safety improvements where the CN line crosses Hwy16 at Mile 28 between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (File photo)

Highway safety work between Terrace and Prince Rupert nearly finished

First plan for an overpass over CN tracks was shelved because of cost

Safety improvements at Mile 28, where CN’s tracks cross Hwy16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert should be done late next month, says the provincial transportation ministry.

“Safety improvements at the crossing including new lighting to improve visibility, upgrades to the advanced warning flashers, new concrete road barrier with reflectors, widening and paving of the crossing approaches, and inlaid durable line painting,” the ministry said of the work at the tight curve location.

The work replaces sign boards and other notices and speed limit signs that had been in place for years.

READ MORE: Province shelves Hwy16 overpass project

Speed reader boards have also been installed to provide advance warning to slow down, the ministry added.

Remaining work, including electrical, installation of barrier reflectors and the inlaid durable line painting, is expected to be completed by late November.

The ministry also expects the work to finish within an initial $5 million cost estimate with the final total to be determined following project completion.

The project is in lieu of a far more expensive first plan to build a highway overpass over CN’s tracks that was announced in 2015.

An anticipated cost of $37 million — $19.5 million from the province and $17.5 million from the federal government — ballooned to more than $57 million if it proceeded.

With the federal contribution capped at $17.5 million, the provincial contribution would then be more than double its initial $19.5 million.

READ MORE: CN trail derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Costs began to escalate when a first design concept involving extending the highway into the Skeena River to eliminate the ‘S’ curve was abandoned early on to safeguard fish and other habitat.

The alternative was then to build overpass approaches up into the rock bluffs on the other side of the highway from the river, something that proved cost prohibitive.

Previous story
No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations
Next story
Three people arrested after man assaulted with knife downtown Terrace

Just Posted

Highway safety work between Terrace and Prince Rupert nearly finished

First plan for an overpass over CN tracks was shelved because of cost

Northwest B.C. mayors join in Terrace to discuss impacts of growth

Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat shared the stage at the Nation2Nation forum Oct. 24

ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Coastal GasLink said they are currently reviewing ALC’s decision to determine next steps

My Mountain Co-op preps for new ski season at Shames Mountain

Ski hill expected to open the first week of December, weather permitting

Prince Rupert healthcare services moving downtown

The community health team will have a new address starting next week

Premier’s Award for Prince Rupert athlete

Samantha Wiley adds prestigious honour to her already accomplished athletic résumé

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Three people arrested after man assaulted with knife downtown Terrace

Terrace RCMP are investigating, asking witnesses to come forward

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Most Read