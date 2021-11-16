With multiple road closures in B.C. affecting transportation of mail across Western Canada, Canada Post is warning customers that deliveries may be delayed. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Highway closures: Canada Post warns B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed

Mail that cannot be delivered being held in ‘safe and secure’ facilities

Canada Post is warning B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed due to the recent highway closures in the province.

On Nov. 16, the national postal service issued two delivery alerts. One was a red alert for the City of Merritt which, due to flooding, issued a city-wide evacuation order on Monday, Nov. 15.

The red alert involves the suspension of deliveries to and from the community. Canada Post said deliveries will not resume until it is safe.

In a yellow alert issued for Western Canada, Canada Post stated that due to adverse weather conditions, including rock and mud slides in B.C., there are multiple road closures affecting transportation of mail and parcels across Western Canada. Customers were warned deliveries may be delayed.

In an email, Canada Post media spokesperson Phil Legault said all lettermail items and mail that cannot be delivered are being held in safe and secure Canada Post facilities until contingency plans are in place.

Read more: VIDEO: Woman captures aerial footage of flood devastation in Abbotsford

Read more:Merritt residents fleeing floods evacuate to Kelowna

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Canada Post

Previous story
Woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search ongoing for others possibly missing
Next story
Abbotsford mayor worries for community as rescuers overwhelmed by flooding

Just Posted

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site

Crystal Lorette, auction organizer, said the community needs the money raised through the auction to fund community projects. (File photo)
Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s first online annual begins to close