Highway clean-up holds the keys to kindness

Karen Basso of Prince Rupert Rotary Club shows a full set of keys found along Hwy 16 near the turn-off to the Ridley Island access road on April 24 when members of the club cleaned up the roadside. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Tires, a full set of keys, shoes, and garbage were all items collected at the April 24 annual spring clean-up along Highway 16 held by Prince Rupert Rotary Club.

More than 13 club members including the Rainmakers Interact Club youth division were highly visible donning safety vests, orange gloves, and garbage grippers along the roadside in an act of kindness to tidy up the environment.

“We had lots of plastic, tires, chairs, cushions, take-out food containers,” Bev Killbery, president-elect of Rotary said.

“The irony and weirdest was a “no dumping of household waste – only industrial’ sign.”

It was disappointing to see that people drop off their household garbage at the turn-off to the Ridley Island access road instead of driving a bit further to the dump, she said.

After an hour and a half of cleaning up the section of roadway from the shoetree to the Ridley turn off, club members had filled the back of a pickup truck with garbage and debris which was taken to the landfill.

“It was a good clean-up with good weather. Our Rotary Club will be doing more clean-ups in future days,” Killbery said.

The set of keys will be kept until May 1, to give some time for them to be claimed.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on