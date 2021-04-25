Karen Basso of Prince Rupert Rotary Club shows a full set of keys found along Hwy 16 near the turn-off to the Ridley Island access road on April 24 when members of the club cleaned up the roadside. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Karen Basso of Prince Rupert Rotary Club shows a full set of keys found along Hwy 16 near the turn-off to the Ridley Island access road on April 24 when members of the club cleaned up the roadside. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Highway clean-up holds the keys to kindness

Prince Rupert Rotary Club members engaged in litter collection

Tires, a full set of keys, shoes, and garbage were all items collected at the April 24 annual spring clean-up along Highway 16 held by Prince Rupert Rotary Club.

More than 13 club members including the Rainmakers Interact Club youth division were highly visible donning safety vests, orange gloves, and garbage grippers along the roadside in an act of kindness to tidy up the environment.

“We had lots of plastic, tires, chairs, cushions, take-out food containers,” Bev Killbery, president-elect of Rotary said.

“The irony and weirdest was a “no dumping of household waste – only industrial’ sign.”

It was disappointing to see that people drop off their household garbage at the turn-off to the Ridley Island access road instead of driving a bit further to the dump, she said.

After an hour and a half of cleaning up the section of roadway from the shoetree to the Ridley turn off, club members had filled the back of a pickup truck with garbage and debris which was taken to the landfill.

“It was a good clean-up with good weather. Our Rotary Club will be doing more clean-ups in future days,” Killbery said.

The set of keys will be kept until May 1, to give some time for them to be claimed.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out of the cave: French isolation study ends after 40 days
Next story
Pilot training, spare part shortages among challenges military facing from COVID-19

Just Posted

Members of Prince Rupert Rotary Club lined Hwy. 16 on April 24 for an act of kindness in cleaning up the road way. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Highway clean-up holds the keys to kindness

Prince Rupert Rotary Club members engaged in litter collection

Ian Bell works in his glass workshop and grinds a piece of glass for placing in a project on April 16, like the door behind him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Ian Bell, stained glass artist

With light adding highlight through stained glass, Ian Bell colours Prince Rupert

A COVID-19 crew exposure on The Northern Expedition route has caused sailings to be cancelled on March 25 and 26, BC Ferries stated. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ferries will deny passage to non-essential travellers between different health authority zones

BC Ferries Prince Rupert to Port Hardy route is for essential travel only

“Through hard work and tough conversations, we anticipate shaping a new direction for the Chamber,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill outgoing president said at PRDCC AGM on April 21 where a new president and board were elected. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New directorship for Chamber of Commerce

Prince Rupert’s Michelle Boomars-MacNeill hands over Chamber presidency

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read