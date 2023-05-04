Flooding in Cache Creek taken May 3, by Kevin Scharfenberg.

Flooding in Cache Creek taken May 3, by Kevin Scharfenberg.

‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming speaks to the flooding

Highway 97 through Cache Creek remains closed as of Thursday as it is completely unusable due to flood waters.

According to Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, the road is unsafe and vehicles would get stuck if they attempted to drive.

Fleming spoke in Victoria on Thursday, saying the province was in Cache Creek evaluating the flood damage and is working with civic officials to remove debris in places where the water has receded.

“We want to move quickly to open the highway, but we need the water levels to drop and then we must inspect the road to make sure it is safe,” he said.

The province says it is working with communities to ensure there are no supply shortages, despite the highway closures.

Provincial flood assets including sandbags, sandbag machines, temporary retaining walls, emergency flood barriers, were deployed to the area last week in anticipation of the potential flooding.

However, with rain and high temperatures in the forecast, the expectation is the flooding will get worse.

Fleming said the province is preparing for a larger flood event and ensuring that people have food and water as well as protection for the property.

“The provincial government is aware of this crisis that is unfolding and paying close attention to what steps we can take to get things back to normal after this extraordinary snowmelt that has caused these significant problems,” said Fleming.

For residents still residing in Cache Creek, BC Wildfire crews arrived in the village on Thursday to sandbag along the Bonaparte River.

READ MORE: Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCache Creek

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Nothing to be scared of’: Dead shark washes up on B.C. shore

Just Posted

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film The Mother with Jennifer Lopez, left, and Lucy Paez.
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

A red dress on a cedar branch over a creek where the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project (TMX) work was underway near Bridal Veil Falls east of Chilliwack on Aug. 30, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press Media)
MMIWG solidarity walk in Prince Rupert on May 5

Lindsay Langill, director of people and strategy; Rob Booker, Trigon CEO; Neil Williams, president (PPMCC); and Simon Munneke, project manager (PPMCC).
Trigon Pacific awards $71 M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert

Shemar Williams had a manicure and pedicure on April 21. His parents alleged a SD 52 teacher acted inappropriately by removing the nail polish without consent. (Photo: supplied)
Parents left ‘heartbroken’ after son’s nail polish removed while at school in Prince Rupert