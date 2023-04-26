Highway 97 north of Prince George closed due to 2-vehicle crash

Prince George RCMP is advising the public they have closed Highway 97N in both directions, three kilometers north of Bear Lake due to a two-vehicle, motor vehicle incident.

Police were advised of the incident at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday April 26, 2023.

“The highway will remain closed for an extended period of time as emergency crews are working. Currently there are no detours available and motorists are asked to check with DriveBC for updates before using the highway this afternoon,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Police note they will provide relevant updates as they become available.

