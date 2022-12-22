Highway 3 is now open. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 3 open following multiple car crashes

Highway 3 was closed for about an hour

UPDATE 9 a.m.

Highway 3 is now open in both directions following several car crashes between Saturday Creek and Garret Road. Heavy traffic is expected in the area.

Original

Just as the Coquihalla Highway opens, Highway 3 closes.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Princeton is closed in both directions due to several car crashes between Saturday Creek and Garret Road, about 40 kilometres west of Princeton.

Major delays are expected on the highway.

DriveBC’s next update will be at 8:30 a.m.

The temperature is expected to get up to -17 C on the highway Thursday, starting with sunshine but changing to clouds and up to five centimetres of snow as the day goes on. Winds are expected to reach 15 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: ‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

READ MORE: “There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past

