UPDATE: Oncoming train hits car stopped on tracks off Hwy 16, no injuries

Hwy 16 was closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert but is open again

A small car went off the road and onto the railway tracks before 10:15 this morning after the driver lost control at a corner and went of the road near Dumont Crossing, near the 27.5 kilometre mark west of Terrace along Hwy 16.

Police say the driver was able to exit his car and move away from the tracks before an oncoming train hit the vehicle on the tracks. No one was injured in the incident.

The highway was closed in both directions between Terrace and Prince Rupert but is now open again.

 

