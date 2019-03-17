Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (Denise Kinney-Bodenham photo via Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

The highway is closed 46 km east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.

According to EMCON Selkirk division the highway will remain closed 46 km east of Revelstoke while avalanche control is conducted.

More information to come.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (DriveBC photo)

Previous story
Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Just Posted

A farewell to volunteer and sports aficionado Reggie Huskins

Huskins wrote a sports column for the Prince Rupert Daily News and championed senior men’s hockey

Arts funding for Haida Gwaii and Rupert societies

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced $320,643 in funding from the BC Arts Council Grant

North Coast social worker advocated for behaviour analysis service

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert received the new service last year

Rupert SPCA says new traps will get the drop on cats

Trap–neuter–return program determined to replace standard traps with drop traps for feral colonies

City of Prince Rupert lifts water quality advisory

The City announced on Friday that a false positive is what led to the water quality scare

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

The highway is closed 46 km east of Revelstoke

‘Very intense:’ A look at judge who will sentence truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

Provincial court Judge Inez Cardinal is to hand down a sentence Friday

Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity, companies say

Ottawa says edible pot regulations must be brought into force no later than Oct. 17

Tentative deal reached in dispute over Alaska cruise passenger fees

The passenger head tax won’t increase for at least three years

U.S. college bribery scandal unlikely in Canada, but inequality persists

Canada doesn’t have standardized admissions tests like the SAT or ACT

Researchers look to artificial intelligence programs to predict wildfires

One developer says he helped create a program that can predict fire risk as far as six months out

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s manufactured farmland crisis dies on the vine

Farmers no longer ‘persons’ to the Agricultural Land Commission

Most Read