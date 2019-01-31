High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

“What’s really important is that Aboriginal kids see themselves in the curriculum, they see themselves in land-based learning and place-based learning. When they see themselves in the curriculum, then it makes more sense to them,” she said.

One way LaPierre hopes to address the issues is through the implementation of a literacy plan focused on ensuring all students are reading by the time they reach Grade 3.

“If students aren’t reading by the time they’re in Grade 3, that lessens the chance of their completion as they move through school,” she said. “So we have to start right from the beginning and get that strength of reading with all students.

“Once you see an increase in our literacy and numeracy, you’ll see an increase in our completion rates across the board.”

